Home / India News / Bihar resident Pakistan spy arrested in Kolkata, sensitive documents seized

Bihar resident Pakistan spy arrested in Kolkata, sensitive documents seized

An alleged Pakistan spy, who is a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Kolkata and sensitive documents were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Saturday

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Illustration by Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

An alleged Pakistan spy, who is a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Kolkata and sensitive documents were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police personnel nabbed the man from his residence in Howrah on Friday.

"He was found directly involved in activities prejudicial to the safety of the country," the officer said.

The man was arrested late on Friday night after hours of grilling, he said.

"Secret information in the form of photographs, videos and online chats were found in his mobile phone. These were sent by him to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan," the officer said.

The accused person, who was working with a courier service company in Kolkata, earlier stayed in Delhi.

The man will be produced before a city court on Saturday, he added.

Also Read

WhatsApp set to release group voice chats feature: Here's how it works

Permanent resident certificate made mandatory for Tripura govt jobs

Diary sector should refrain from inter-state competition, says Milma

Pakistan HRC 'deeply concerned' by random cases, arrests of PTI workers

Delhi liquor scam: YSRCP MP's son tried to derail probe, ED retrieves chats

After moon landing, Isro eyes Sept 2 for launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission

Mobile internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Nuh district till Aug 28

Will teacher be prosecuted or 'hate' culture allowed: Sibal on viral video

Mamata condoles deaths in Tamil Nadu fire mishap, asks for more vigilance

Work of G20 culture ministers holds significance for humanity: PM Modi

Topics :Bihar governmentSpy agencyPakistan armyCross-border infiltrationIndia Pakistan relations

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story