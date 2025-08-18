Home / India News / Bihar SIR: After SC directive, EC allows excluded voters to submit Aadhaar

Bihar SIR: After SC directive, EC allows excluded voters to submit Aadhaar

The list of 65 lakh people excluded from the draft list is available on the websites of the district magistrates of Bihar

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
In a statement, the EC said according to rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned electoral registration officer not before the expiry of seven days after the verification of eligibility documents.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said people who have been left out of Bihar's draft voter list can submit a copy of their Aadhaar to include their name in the electoral roll, after the Supreme Court directed the poll authority to accept the card as proof of identity.

In a statement, the EC said according to rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned electoral registration officer not before the expiry of seven days after the verification of eligibility documents.

It also underlined that according to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1 without passing a speaking order by the electoral registration officer (ERO) after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.

The list of 65 lakh people excluded from the draft list is available on the websites of the district magistrates of Bihar. "Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar card," the poll panel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Civic body declares holiday for all schools on August 19

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after historic space mission

Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark, reaches 205.36 metre

PM Internship Scheme second pilot sees only 30% offers accepted so far

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsSupreme CourtElections

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story