Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Amid a red alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall that has brought daily life to a halt, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a holiday for all schools in the city on August 19, according to PTI.

The civic body had earlier declared a holiday for schools and colleges operating in the afternoon shift on Monday, citing safety concerns.

The holiday, which is also for teaching and non-teaching staff, has been declared keeping in mind the safety of students, an official told PTI.

The order was issued on Monday evening by the school education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.