Bihar to recruit over 69,000 teachers in schools, cabinet gives nod

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 69,692 teachers in state-run schools, an official said

Press Trust of India Patna

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also approved a 100 per cent hike in the monthly honorarium for around 30,000 'Siksha Sewaks' and 10,000 'Vikas Mitras' working in the state.

"The cabinet approved the proposal to recruit 69,692 teachers for different classes. The recruitment will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The process will start once the BPSC completes the ongoing recruitment of 1.70 lakh teachers," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth told reporters after the meeting.

"The cabinet also gave approval for 100 per cent hike in the monthly honorarium of 'Siksha Sewaks' and Vikas Mitras'. Around 9,825 Vikas Mitras working under the SC and ST Welfare Department in the state's panchayats will now get a monthly honorarium of over Rs 25,000 as against the existing Rs 13,700," he said.

They will also get a 5 per cent increment every year, he said.

'Vikas Mitras' work on the implementation of various developmental and welfare schemes of the government in rural areas.

After the increase in the honorarium for 'Shiksha Sewaks', they will get Rs 22,000 as against Rs 11,000 per month, besides an annual increment of 5 per cent, the official said.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

