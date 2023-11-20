Bihar to set up permanent checkposts in a bid to curb illegal sand mining

The Bihar government has directed district authorities to construct permanent checkposts at sensitive locations to curb illegal sand mining in the state, an official said on Monday.

The process for setting up such a surveillance infrastructure has already been initiated in Bhojpur, Jamui, Nawada, Rohtas, Aurangabad and Kaimur districts.

The move comes after attacks on police personnel and officials of the Mines and Geology Department by the sand mafia were reported from several districts.

"Instructions to construct checkposts were issued to district authorities in a recent meeting chaired by the director of the Mines and Geology Department of the state government," the official said.

According to the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with PTI, four permanent checkposts will be built in Patna.

"Officials have been directed to identify locations and construct checkposts in Banka, Saran, Kaimur, Gaya and Patna districts at the earliest. There are around 267 sand ghats in the state where mining activities will soon be allowed," the minutes of the meeting read.

The incidents of attacks on policemen by the sand mafia were mainly reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran and Vaishali districts.

Recently, a sub-inspector of Bihar Police was mowed down by a tractor carrying sand illegally mined in Jamui district. A home guard was also injured in the incident.

Three mining officers, including two women inspectors, were attacked by miscreants during a drive against illegal mining in Bihta near Patna in April.

Sand ghats of the river Sone in Rohtas, Bhojpur and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and adjacent Garhwa and Palamu districts of Jharkhand are known for good quality sand.

An online tool has been developed for the department, which keeps a tab on the entire sand quarry activity and tracks trucks carrying sand to depots and other designated destinations of the state.

The "Khanansoft" has been developed by the NIC for the Bihar Mines and Geology Department. The revenue collection from sand mining hit an all-time high of Rs 1384.46 crore in the last fiscal, up by 53.84 per cent from the previous financial year.