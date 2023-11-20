Home / India News / Delhi govt to increase minimum wages of MCD employees to Rs 17,234

Delhi govt to increase minimum wages of MCD employees to Rs 17,234

A government proposal on increasing the minimum wages will be tabled for approval in the next MCD House meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MCD logo, (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Delhi government has decided to increase the minimum wage of MCD employees, a civic official said on Monday.

Monthly minimum wages for unskilled workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be increased to Rs 17,234 from Rs 16,792. The wage will rise to Rs 18,993 from Rs 18,499 for semi-skilled workers and to Rs 20,903 from Rs 20,375 for skilled workers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dearness allowance will be paid to all MCD workers staring April 1, the officials added.

The AAP had announced dearness allowance for all MCD employees with effect from April 1.

A government proposal on increasing the minimum wages will be tabled for approval in the next MCD House meeting.

The accumulated dearness allowance for civic employees will be released after it is approved by the House, the MCD official said.

The minimum wages for clerical and supervisory staff will also be increased in all scheduled employment, according to the agenda of the MCD House meeting.

According to the proposal, the minimum salary for non-matriculate employees will be hiked to Rs 18,993, matriculate but not graduate to Rs 20,902 and graduate and above to Rs 22,744. Dearness allowance for these employees will be Rs 494, Rs 546 and Rs 598 per month, respectively.

Also Read

Australia raises minimum wage by 5.75% amid inflation effective from July 1

Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments

Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

Assam govt hikes minimum wage of tea garden workers by Rs 18: CM Sarma

ICC World Cup: PM Modi consoles Indian cricket team after loss in finals

Air Force sends Rafales after 'UFO' sighting near Imphal airport on Sunday

Global slowdown to impact demand for office space this fiscal: Crisil

Report leak: CBI chargesheets Anil Deshmukh's daughter, daughter-in-law

U'khand tunnel: Must keep workers morale up, says PM; foreign expert visits

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi municipal electionsDelhi governmentMCDMinimum wage

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story