Home / India News / Bihar: Under-construction bridge on Ganga collapses; labourers feared dead

Bihar: Under-construction bridge on Ganga collapses; labourers feared dead

The construction of the bridge started on March 9, 2015. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the project

IANS Patna
Bihar: Under-construction bridge on Ganga collapses; labourers feared dead

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An under-construction four-lane bridge in Bihar on the Ganga river between Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district connecting Khagaria collapsed on Sunday, an official said.

According to sources, many labourers were working on the bridge when one of its portions collapsed, and several of them are feared dead. However, the district administration of Bhagalpur, or Bihar government, has not provided any figures on casualties yet.

A video of the collapse of the under-construction bridge has gone viral on social media.

District administration officials rushed to the site of the collapse after receiving the news, and began an investigation.

The bridge between Sultanganj and Khagaria collapsed last year as well. At that time, the officials said that the bridge collapsed due to strong winds.

The Bihar government had said that it would take action against the construction company 'SK Singla'.

After the investigation, a clean-chit was given to the company, and it was given time to complete the project.

The construction of the bridge began in 2014, and it has missed six deadlines in the past. The seventh deadline was set for June 30 but the bridge collapsed.

The construction of the bridge started on March 9, 2015. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the project.

The completion date of the project was March 2019.

As the project was not completed on time, the Bihar government then extended the deadline to June 2022.

--IANS

ajk-mnp/pgh

Also Read

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies at 94 due to prolonged illness

Lucknow University to set up 'Bharat Lab' to study consumer behaviour

Teachings of Sant Kabir relevant even in modern times: Bhupinder Hooda

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India on two-day visit

Train crash: Contact to be established with 6 persons, says TN govt

Topics :GangaBridgeBihar government

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story