BJP demands Priyank Kharge's resignation in contractor's suicide case

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy led the protest

Priyank Kharge too said he had no role in the case as the suicide note did not name him. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge in connection with the suicide of a Bidar-based civil contractor.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy led the protest.

The saffron party leaders gathered at Jagat Circle in large numbers holding placards, raising slogans against the Minister amid tight security presence.

As the BJP planned lay siege to Kharge's residence, the Minister decided to counter them in a unique way. Police personnel were also seen deployed outside the residence as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

"We have ordered tender coconuts, coffee, tea, bottled drinking water for the BJP leaders who will get tired after the protest," a Kharge supporter told PTI.

Reacting to the protest, Kharge told reporters that neither he nor the government will succumb to the opposition's demand and pressure tactics.

He said there are several cases against the BJP leaders, including a case under the POCSO Act against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa is the father of BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra.

Mounting pressure on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, the BJP has reiterated its demand for a CBI inquiry into the contractor's suicide and resignation of Kharge.

Civil contractor Sachin Panchal on December 26 allegedly died by suicide by lying before a moving train in Bidar district.

In his suicide note, he accused Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur of compelling him to take the drastic step. He alleged that he was receiving death threats to pay rupees one crore to Kapanur who rejected the charges.

Priyank Kharge too said he had no role in the case as the suicide note did not name him. He also demanded an inquiry into the case to bring out the truth.

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

