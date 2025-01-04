PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Delhi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects, including the inauguration of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, worth over Rs 12,200 crore on Sunday and address a public meeting in the poll-bound national capital.

According to an official statement, he will also travel in Namo Bharat train between Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station.

In a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity, it said, Modi will inaugurate the 13-km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar worth around Rs 4,600 crore.

With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity.

This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with unmatched safety and reliability, it said.

Modi will inaugurate the 2.8-km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This is the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated.

West Delhi areas such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri and Janakpuri among others will benefit, the statement said.

Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 6,230 crore.

This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana.

Once operational, it will facilitate travel across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh through the extended Red Line.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi, to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 185 crore.

The campus will provide state of art healthcare and medicine infrastructure.