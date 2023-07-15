Home / India News / PWD working on war footing to ensure roads return to normalcy: Atishi

The PWD minister also said that the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg have been opened for vehicular traffic

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP

Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday said the Public Works Department (PWD) has started pumping out water, cleaning roads and opening them up for traffic movement in view of a fall in the Yamuna water level.

The PWD minister also said that the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg have been opened for vehicular traffic.

After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour.

However, it was still flowing more than two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

"As water levels in Yamuna have started receding, PWD has started pumping out the water, cleaning the roads and opening them up for traffic. ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now," Atishi tweeted.

She also said the PWD was working on war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi was showing a receding trend and heavy rainfall is not expected in the city or the higher reaches anytime soon.

The situation in the national capital's flooded areas is also improving, Kumar said during a press conference here.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

