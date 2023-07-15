Home / India News / Centre standing with states in this time of crisis: Nadda on rain aftermath

Centre standing with states in this time of crisis: Nadda on rain aftermath

The release of funds will help the state government undertake relief measures for those affected by the rains, the statement said

Press Trust of India Bilaspur (HP)
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Asserting that the Centre is standing with states dealing with the aftermath of heavy rains, BJP president J P Nadda has said the Union government has "released" a second instalment of "Rs 181 crore" for Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda, who visited the flood-affected areas in Kullu and Mandi districts on Friday, said the Centre's grant will help reduce the debt burden of the state that has increased due to the damage caused by the rains.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the advance release of the second instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), amounting to Rs 180.40 crore for 2023-24, as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh, an official statement said on Friday.

The release of funds will help the state government undertake relief measures for those affected by the rains, the statement said.

To support those affected in Himachal Pradesh, the central government had released the first instalment of the central share of Rs 180.40 crore to the state from the SDRF on July 10.

Earlier, the central government had released the first instalment of Rs 180 crore and within days the second instalment of "Rs 181 crore" has been "released", Nadda said, underlining that the Centre is standing with the states in this time of crisis.

So far, the Centre has provided Rs 361 crore to the hill state, he claimed.

Disaster-related demands of Himachal Pradesh will be fulfilled on priority, he added.

Due to the disaster, the BJP leader said, the Himachal Pradesh government's debt burden has increased. The Centre's grant will reduce this burden, he said.

Nadda said Union minister Anurag Thakur will stay in the state for a few days and take updates on the losses suffered by the state.

So far, at least 91 people have died and thousands of tourists have been evacuated after days of heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh washed away roads and triggered landslides at multiple places.

Topics :Jagat Prakash Naddaheavy rainsCentreModi govtHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

