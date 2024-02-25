Home / India News / BJP govt cheating people of Rajasthan over ERCP, says Ashok Gehlot

BJP govt cheating people of Rajasthan over ERCP, says Ashok Gehlot

The former chief minister of Rajasthan has also asked the Centre to give national project status to the ERCP

'I would ask the state government to not stop our schemes which were started from a humanitarian point of view,' he said.
Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 6:49 PM IST
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of creating confusion over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and cheating the people of the state while protecting the interests of Madhya Pradesh.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Centre, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh -- which also has a BJP government -- last month for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the ERCP.

"BJP is creating confusion over the ERCP. They are cheating the people of Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh's interests are being protected as dams are being built there and they are getting all the benefits," Gehlot told reporters in Dausa.

The former chief minister of Rajasthan has also asked the Centre to give national project status to the ERCP.

The ERCP, an ambitious drinking and irrigation water project, was announced by the BJP in the Rajasthan Budget 2017-18 for a permanent solution to the problem of drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan namely Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

Gehlot further said the public welfare schemes launched by his government should not be discontinued by the current regime.

"I would ask the state government to not stop our schemes which were started from a humanitarian point of view," he said.

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot too asserted that the interests of Rajasthan on the issue of ERCP must be protected.

Talking to reporters in Dausa before leaving for Dholpur, Pilot said senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was playing a key role in raising the voice of the country's youth, women and farmers.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are doing the work of becoming the voice of the youth, farmers, women, and every section of the society that feels neglected today," he said.

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

