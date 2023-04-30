BJP has never done politics over security of Punjab: Anurag Thakur

While reacting to a question related to 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Sunday that BJP has never done politics over the security of Punjab adding that "nobody will tolerate any anti-social element that affects the atmosphere in Punjab."

"Some matters are related to security. BJP has never done politics over the security of Punjab and Punjabis. We spoke of cooperation with Punjab Govt and we are doing it. Nobody will tolerate any anti-social element that affects the atmosphere in Punjab," Anurag Thakur said.

After a chase of over a month, Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23 in Moga by Punjab Police. The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since March 18.

According to the officials, the arrest was made by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and Central intelligence agencies.10 'Waris Punjab De' members including Amritpal Singh are lodged in Dibrugarh jail under National Security Act (NSA).