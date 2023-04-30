Home / India News / Era of political patronage to criminals converted into era of prison: Naqvi

The BJP's good governance has demolished the deceit of appeasement and communal politics with determination of development without discrimination, Naqvi said

Moradabad (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said under the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh the era of "political patronage" to criminals has been converted into an "era of prison" for such people.

Addressing public meetings here while campaigning for the urban civic bodies elections, the BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards "political purification" have yielded results on the ground and the country is successfully moving forward on the path of development with dignity.

"Prime Minister Modi's 'mahayagya' for political purification is the perfect solution for political pollution," he was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office.

The BJP's good governance has demolished the "deceit of appeasement and communal politics" with determination of development without discrimination, Naqvi said.

"Phony political vendors of votes have been isolated and people's participation in progress has created an atmosphere of trust with development," he said.

The BJP leader said that the Modi-Yogi governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh have crushed the "curse of curfew, corruption and crime".

The era of "political patronage" to corrupt and criminals has now been converted into an era of "prison" for such people, he said.

Naqvi also urged people to demolish barriers of caste, community, region and religion and move forward on the path of inclusive empowerment.

He also listened to the 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' with people in Moradabad.

Topics :Mukhtar Abbas NaqviBJP

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

