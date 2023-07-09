Home / India News / Heavy rains: 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted, says Northern Railways

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 153 mm of rain ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Northern Railways has cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others as heavy rains pounded several parts of the region.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
In a statement, a Northern Railways spokesperson said traffic has been suspended at four locations due to waterlogging. These include sections between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morinda, between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib and between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh.

"Strict watch is being kept to run trains from the Delhi area safely because of non-stop heavy rains. Eight pumps are being run at the Delhi-Sabzi Mandi area and the station's trainable area to pump water out of tracks. Trains running in the Delhi area are still normal," CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said.

The cancelled trains include Firozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. Those which have been diverted include Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express, Amritsar Express, Daulatpur Chowk Express.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 153 mm of rain ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

