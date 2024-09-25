Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP membership in Assam has already crossed 4 mn: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the number of BJP members in Assam has already crossed 40 lakh with the party setting a target of 50 lakh in the state.

The membership drive for achieving the target of 50 lakh has been executed online, he said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 1:24 PM IST
The membership drive is underway in all 126 assembly segments and will conclude across the state on October 9, a day before the Durga Puja festivities begin, Sarma told reporters after attending a programme here.

A target of 40,000 members has been set for each constituency, and if any segment is 'unable to achieve the goal, we will again take up the drive there after Durga Puja', he said.

'Till last night, we had over 43,67,000 members and Assam has contributed 10 per cent of the party's total membership in the country...The BJP membership drive in constituencies held by its allies AGP and UPPL has also been very encouraging. The BJP members will also vote for the allies," Sarma said.

The membership drive in the upper Assam constituencies has been 'very encouraging with around 10 segments having already achieved the target of 40,000', he said.

The membership drive for achieving the target of 50 lakh has been executed online, he said.

The offline process will begin in some areas where the online membership drive has not been possible due to network problems, he said.

'As the #BJPSadasyata2024 campaign in Assam surpasses the 40 lakh milestone, I congratulate my fellow karyakartas for their exceptional hard work. We won't rest until we fulfil Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya's dream of taking our party's ideology to every home," the chief minister later posted on 'X'.

Sarma said 18 lakh members had registered last year with the party keen to double its figure this time and the target has been surpassed well ahead of time.

The chief minister had renewed his membership at a special programme at the state party headquarters on September 3.


Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaBJPAssam

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

