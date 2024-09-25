Mahalaya 2024: Know its history, significance and when to celebrate

With Durga Puja just a week away, preparations to welcome Goddess Durga have started with full festive spirit. The festival begins with Devi Paksha on the auspicious day of Mahalaya and it is believed that Goddess Durga comes to Earth on this Day to give blessings to all the devotees and people across the country. The festival is celebrated in a grand way in West Bengal in particular as the state welcomes Maa Durga with devotion and traditional fervour.

The word Mahalaya is derived from Sanskrit words – 'Maha' and 'Alaya' – which means 'Great Abode' or the 'Home of the Goddess'

Mahalaya 2024: Date and time

The auspicious Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of Pitru Paksha. Pitru Paksha started on September 17 and will conclude on October 2. The final Pitru Paksha is ‘Mahalaya Amavasya,’ which will be celebrated on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday.

Historical and religious significance of Mahalaya

The concept of Mahalaya is inspired by the tale of “Devi Mahatmya” (The Glory of the Goddess) from the epic Markandeya Purana. According to the Hindu scriptures, the story narrates how Maa Durga slayed Demon King Mahishasura, who gained an invincible boon from Lord Brahma.

As per the legend, Mahishasura was destroying anything that came his way and wreaking havoc. When Gods failed to defeat the demon, they combined their all powers to create Goddess Durga who was blessed with weapons from all the gods including the supreme trinity – Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Rising to the fierce challenge, Goddess Durga defeated the mighty demon in an intense fight that lasted for nine days. Maa Durga killed the demon on the 10th day. This is also the reason why Navratri is being celebrated for nine days.

Mahalaya bring ancestor’s blessings

It is believed that the rituals performed on Mahalaya Amavasya bring blessings, protection and prosperity. People who didn't perform the shraddh on their ancestor’s death anniversary can do so on Mahalaya Amavasya. It is also believed that the ancestors visit their living descendants and if the rituals are not being performed, they return unhappy.

According to astrologers, the concept of 'Pitra Dosh' is about ancestors with unresolved issues negatively impacting the lives of their descendants. It manifests as challenges in their life. People can perform the Mahalaya rituals to lift the ancestral burden and provide peace to the ancestors and prosperity to their descendants.

This day is not only celebrated to honour the ancestors but also marks the conclusion of the Durga Puja in West Bengal and the Bathukamma festival in Telangana.

How Mahalaya is celebrated across India?

Mahalaya is observed nine days before the Durga Puja, marking the beginning of Durga Puja preparation. On this day, the people of West Bengal recite ‘Durga Saptashati Chandi’ or ‘Chandi Paath’ in households across West Bengal. Apart from this, Durga Puja committees also perform ‘Ghat Sthapna’ or ‘Kalas Sthapna’ rituals marking the beginning of Puja Pandals preparation.

Mahalaya and Durga Puja 2024 Calendar

Durgotsav is a nine-day festival that begins with Shashthi and concludes with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. This year the festival will take place between October 9 and October 13, 2024. Check the calendar below: