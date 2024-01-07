Home / India News / BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi booked for cheating Karnataka Cooperative bank

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi booked for cheating Karnataka Cooperative bank

Despite this condition, the accused appointed unknown persons in his place without informing the bank and "with an intention to cheat," the complaint said

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A case has been registered against BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and two others for violating the condition of the loan taken from the Karnataka Cooperative Apex Bank and its other banks of its group.

According to the FIR, the general manager of the bank has charged that Soubhagya Laxmi Sugars Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Jarkiholi and its two directors Vasant V Patil and Shankar A Pawade had borrowed a loan of Rs 232.88 crore loan from July 12, 2013 to March 31, 2017 from the Karnataka Cooperative Apex Bank and other banks of its group for the establishment and expansion of the firm. The accused had a balance of Rs 439.07 crore as on August 31, 2023, the complainant said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He added that there was a condition that till the loan was repaid, the firm was not supposed to change the managing director and its directors.

Despite this condition, the accused appointed unknown persons in his place without informing the bank and "with an intention to cheat," the complaint said.

The Vishveshwarapuram police registered a case against the trio under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 of the IPC.

Also Read

ED raids Kandala Service Cooperative Bank in southern Kerala district

MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns

Cooperative sector sees opening of new avenues for expansion in 2023

HM Amit Shah launches tur dal procurement portal; Nafed, NCCF to buy

Aim to digitise 65,000 cooperative societies by March 2024: Nabard Chairman

Gunfight breaks out between militants, security forces in Manipur's Moreh

India booming with highway, railway, air route expansion: Yogi Adityanath

Gaganyaan mission: Isro to carry out final launch in 2025, says MoS Singh

NDMC to hire advisor for development of parking areas in Lutyens' Delhi

Security upped after Raman Science Centre in Nagpur gets bomb threat email

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Karnatakacooperative banksfinancial fraudBJP

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story