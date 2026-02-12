BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi in LS

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has given a notice to initiate a 'substantive motion' against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

Speaking to PTI videos in Parliament House complex, Dubey said that in his notice he has stated how the Leader of the Opposition visits foreign countries joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID, Ford Foundation and "colludes" with anti-India elements.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.