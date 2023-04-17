Home / India News / BJP names 10 more candidates in Karnataka, fields Limbavali's wife

BJP names 10 more candidates in Karnataka, fields Limbavali's wife

The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly. The last date for filing nominations is April 20

New Delhi
BJP names 10 more candidates in Karnataka, fields Limbavali's wife

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls and fielded its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from Hubli-Dharwad Central, a seat held by veteran Jagadish Shettar who has joined the Congress after being denied ticket by the ruling party.

The BJP dropped its seasoned leader Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura constituency but, in an apparent bid to placate him, has fielded his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali.

The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly. The last date for filing nominations is April 20.

Topics :BJPKarnataka elections

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Also Read

Karnataka election: BJP's first list of 189 candidates include 52 new faces

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

BJP has completely lost control in Karnataka: Surjewala on MLA resignations

BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

BJP's first list of candidates for polls expected today: Karnataka CM

Modi govt must come clean on allegations by Satyapal Malik: CPIM

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: HC

SCR registers highest gross originating revenue of nearly Rs 19,000 cr

NSA Doval meets Russian Dy PM Manturov to discuss bilateral issues

Shinde govt faces Oppn heat over sunstroke deaths; toll rises to 13

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story