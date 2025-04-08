BJP received highest donation among national parties in FY24, shows data

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation working on electoral reforms, the total donations of above ₹20,000 declared by the national parties for FY24 was ₹2,544.27 crore from 12,547 donations.
Its analysis showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared a total donation of ₹2,243.94 crore from 8,358 donations, followed by ₹281.48 crore from 1,994 donations declared by the Congress. The donations declared by the BJP are more than six times the aggregate declared by the other four ‘national’ parties, the ADR said. Of the total donations, 3,755 donations to the ‘national’ parties were made by corporate/ business sectors amounting to ₹2,262.55 crore, or 88.92 per cent of total donations, while 8,493 individual donors donated ₹270.872 crore, or 10.64 per cent of total donations.
According to ADR’s analysis, 3,478 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to the BJP (₹2,064.58 crore), while 4,628 individuals donated ₹169.126 crore to the party during FY 24.
The Congress received a total of ₹190.32 crore via 102 donations from corporate/business sectors and ₹90.89 crore through 1,882 individual donors.
Prudent Electoral Trust donated a total of ₹880.07 crore to the BJP and Congress together and is the top donor to parties that received the maximum donations. The Trust donated ₹723.67 crore to the BJP (32.25 per cent of the total funds it received) and ₹156.40 crore to the Congress (55.56 per cent of the funds it received).
Triumph Electoral Trust donated ₹127.50 crore from four donations to the BJP and Derive Investments donated ₹50 crore to the BJP and ₹3.20 crore to the Congress.
DONATION TO AAP FALLS
Of India’s six national parties, AAP and National People’s Party (NPEP) have seen a drop in donations. The BSP has declared that it did not get any donations above ₹20,000 during FY24, as it has been declaring for the past 18 years.