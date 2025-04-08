Home / India News / BJP received highest donation among national parties in FY24, shows data

According to ADR’s analysis, 3,478 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to the BJP
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:37 AM IST
According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation working on electoral reforms, the total donations of above ₹20,000 declared by the national parties for FY24 was ₹2,544.27 crore from 12,547 donations. 
Its analysis showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared a total donation of ₹2,243.94 crore from 8,358 donations, followed by ₹281.48 crore from 1,994 donations declared by the Congress. The dona­tio­ns declared by the BJP are more than six times the aggregate dec­la­red by the other four ‘national’ parties, the ADR said. Of the total donations, 3,755 donations to the ‘national’ parti­­es were made by corporate/ business sectors amounting to ₹2,262.55 crore, or 88.92 per cent of total donations, while 8,493 indivi­d­u­al donors donat­ed ₹270.872 crore, or 10.64 per cent of total donations. 
  According to ADR’s analysis, 3,478 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to the BJP (₹2,064.58 crore), while 4,628 individuals donated ₹169.126 crore to the party during FY 24.  
The Congress received a total of ₹190.32 crore via 102 donations from corporate/business sectors and ₹90.89 crore through 1,882 individual donors. 
Prudent Electoral Trust donated a total of ₹880.07 crore to the BJP and Congress together and is the top donor to parties that received the maximum donations. The Trust donated ₹723.67 crore to the BJP (32.25 per cent of the total funds it received) and ₹156.40 crore to the Congress (55.56 per cent of the funds it received). 
Triumph Electoral Trust donated ₹127.50 crore from four donations to the BJP and Derive Investments donated ₹50 crore to the BJP and ₹3.20 crore to the Congress. ­­
 
DONATION TO AAP FALLS
 
Of India’s six national parties, AAP and National People’s Party (NPEP) have seen a drop in donations. The BSP has declared that it did not get any donations above ₹20,000 during FY24, as it has been declaring for the past 18 years. 
 
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:37 AM IST

