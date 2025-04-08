Dog bite cases in India see almost 70% jump in three years, shows data

Dog bite cases across India rose by nearly 70 per cent between 2022 and 2024, according to data recently shared in Parliament. The increase in such cases was observed in almost all states.

The figures were based on data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Alongside the rise in dog bite incidents, deaths caused by rabies also witnessed a sharp increase during the period under review, although the reasons behind this trend may vary.

Increasing stray dog population and cases of dog bites have led to public safety concerns in several urban agglomerates in the country, and the question of controlling stray dog population in some instances have become an emotive political issue.

In its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress said that the “menace of stray dogs has acquired alarming proportions”. It said “solutions will be found that will protect humans (especially children) and that are consistent with humanitarian approach to animals”. More recently, former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel has launched a “countrywide” campaign to make the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, stringent. Over the past week, a Goel-led outfit put up posters and hoardings across Delhi and its nearby areas, and advertised in newspapers, seeking to build public opinion on the issue.

Goel said thousands from across Delhi and its nearby cities, such as Gurugram and Noida, have shared their feedback on the issue of stray dogs overpopulation and risks to humans. He said he has held meetings in Pune as well. “I am not against dogs but dog bites. The so-called animal lovers are not willing to adopt even a single stray dog. The biggest victims of these stray dogs are children and the elderly,” he said. Stray dog overpopulation has become a challenge in Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, and several cities and towns, with the courts and National Human Rights Commission periodically instructing civic bodies to be more proactive in dealing with it.

In a Parliament reply, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that the intensive implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme by local bodies is the only rational and scientific solution to street dog overpopulation and the control of rabies incidents. “Dogs are sterilised and released back to their original habitats, and since dogs are territorial, they stay in their locality and do not allow dogs from other neighbouring areas to come in,” the reply stated. These dogs are also vaccinated annually so they are protected from rabies, and even if they bite accidentally, they may not transmit rabies, it added.

Dog Bite Cases Between 2022 and 2025 (Jan-Dec)* State 2022 2023 2024 % Change** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 345 528 455 31.9 Andhra Pradesh 192360 212146 245174 27.5 Arunachal Pradesh 2501 4409 6388 155.4 Assam 39919 94945 166232 316.4 Bihar 141926 241827 263930 86.0 Chandigarh 5365 11782 8644 61.1 Chhattisgarh 21365 29221 38268 79.1 Delhi 6691 17874 25210 276.8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 4169 5921 7926 90.1 Goa 8057 11904 17236 113.9 Gujarat 169363 278537 392837 131.9 Haryana 35837 42690 60417 68.6 Himachal Pradesh 15935 21096 22909 43.8 Jammu and Kashmir 22110 34664 51027 130.8 Jharkhand 9539 31251 43874 359.9 Karnataka 163356 232715 361494 121.3 Kerala 4000 71606 115046 2776.2 Ladakh 2165 2569 4078 88.4 Lakshwadeep 0 0 0 0.0 Madhya Pradesh 66018 113499 142949 116.5 Maharashtra 393020 472790 485345 23.5 Manipur 4450 2964 9257 108.0 Meghalaya 5302 9611 17784 235.4 Mizoram 891 1141 1873 110.2 Nagaland 452 600 714 58.0 Odisha 65396 92848 166792 155.0 Puducherry 11937 13006 12148 1.8 Punjab 15519 18680 22912 47.6 Rajasthan 88029 103533 140543 59.7 Sikkim 3845 6636 8601 123.7 Tamil Nadu 364435 441796 480427 31.8 Telangana 92924 119014 121997 31.3 Tripura 3051 6510 9641 216.0 Uttarakhand 15649 25623 23091 47.6 Uttar Pradesh 191361 229921 164009 -14.3 West Bengal 22627 48664 76486 238.0 ALL INDIA 2189909 3052521 3715714 69.7 *As per Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has also published a revised ABC module aimed at managing the street dog population, eradicating rabies and reducing human-dog conflict, the ministry said.