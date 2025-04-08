Dog bite cases in India see almost 70% jump in three years, shows data

Dog bite cases across India rose by nearly 70 per cent between 2022 and 2024, according to data recently shared in Parliament. The increase in such cases was observed in almost all states.
The figures were based on data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Alongside the rise in dog bite incidents, deaths caused by rabies also witnessed a sharp increase during the period under review, although the reasons behind this trend may vary.
Increasing stray dog population and cases of dog bites have led to public safety concerns in several urban agglomerates in the country, and the question of controlling stray dog population in some instances have become an emotive political issue.
In its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress said that the “menace of stray dogs has acquired alarming proportions”. It said “solutions will be found that will protect humans (especially children) and that are consistent with humanitarian approach to animals”.
More recently, former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel has launched a “countrywide” campaign to make the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, stringent. Over the past week, a Goel-led outfit put up posters and hoardings across Delhi and its nearby areas, and advertised in newspapers, seeking to build public opinion on the issue.
Goel said thousands from across Delhi and its nearby cities, such as Gurugram and Noida, have shared their feedback on the issue of stray dogs overpopulation and risks to humans. He said he has held meetings in Pune as well. “I am not against dogs but dog bites. The so-called animal lovers are not willing to adopt even a single stray dog. The biggest victims of these stray dogs are children and the elderly,” he said.
Stray dog overpopulation has become a challenge in Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, and several cities and towns, with the courts and National Human Rights Commission periodically instructing civic bodies to be more proactive in dealing with it.
In a Parliament reply, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that the intensive implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme by local bodies is the only rational and scientific solution to street dog overpopulation and the control of rabies incidents.
“Dogs are sterilised and released back to their original habitats, and since dogs are territorial, they stay in their locality and do not allow dogs from other neighbouring areas to come in,” the reply stated. These dogs are also vaccinated annually so they are protected from rabies, and even if they bite accidentally, they may not transmit rabies, it added.
The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has also published a revised ABC module aimed at managing the street dog population, eradicating rabies and reducing human-dog conflict, the ministry said.
Dog Bite Cases Between 2022 and 2025 (Jan-Dec)*
State
2022
2023
2024
% Change**
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
345
528
455
31.9
Andhra Pradesh
192360
212146
245174
27.5
Arunachal Pradesh
2501
4409
6388
155.4
Assam
39919
94945
166232
316.4
Bihar
141926
241827
263930
86.0
Chandigarh
5365
11782
8644
61.1
Chhattisgarh
21365
29221
38268
79.1
Delhi
6691
17874
25210
276.8
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
4169
5921
7926
90.1
Goa
8057
11904
17236
113.9
Gujarat
169363
278537
392837
131.9
Haryana
35837
42690
60417
68.6
Himachal Pradesh
15935
21096
22909
43.8
Jammu and Kashmir
22110
34664
51027
130.8
Jharkhand
9539
31251
43874
359.9
Karnataka
163356
232715
361494
121.3
Kerala
4000
71606
115046
2776.2
Ladakh
2165
2569
4078
88.4
Lakshwadeep
0
0
0
0.0
Madhya Pradesh
66018
113499
142949
116.5
Maharashtra
393020
472790
485345
23.5
Manipur
4450
2964
9257
108.0
Meghalaya
5302
9611
17784
235.4
Mizoram
891
1141
1873
110.2
Nagaland
452
600
714
58.0
Odisha
65396
92848
166792
155.0
Puducherry
11937
13006
12148
1.8
Punjab
15519
18680
22912
47.6
Rajasthan
88029
103533
140543
59.7
Sikkim
3845
6636
8601
123.7
Tamil Nadu
364435
441796
480427
31.8
Telangana
92924
119014
121997
31.3
Tripura
3051
6510
9641
216.0
Uttarakhand
15649
25623
23091
47.6
Uttar Pradesh
191361
229921
164009
-14.3
West Bengal
22627
48664
76486
238.0
ALL INDIA
2189909
3052521
3715714
69.7
*As per Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)