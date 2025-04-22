BJP's double-engine govt in Rajasthan is forever: Dy CM Diya Kumari

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday claimed the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan would be in place not just for five years but "forever" and serve the people.

Addressing a gathering at the Raghurai Endo Sports Complex here after presenting medals to female wrestlers from across the country participating in the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition, said the state government would strengthen sports facilities and ensure the welfare of the athletes.

The competition was inaugurated by LS Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

"I believe such big events will continue to be organised in Rajasthan as a double-engine government has been established in the state and it is not just for five years. The BJP government will always be here forever and serve the people," the deputy chief minister said.

She mentioned that the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition in Kota will be a milestone in promoting the sports in the state. She also praised Rajiv Dutta, the president of the Rajasthan Wrestling Association, for giving the event a grand form.

Sanjay Singh, the president of the Indian Wrestling Federation, said the competition held in Kota has infused new energy in the athletes. Such events will increase enthusiasm among athletes, he added.