Home / India News / BJP's double-engine govt in Rajasthan is forever: Dy CM Diya Kumari

BJP's double-engine govt in Rajasthan is forever: Dy CM Diya Kumari

She mentioned that the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition in Kota will be a milestone in promoting the sports in the state

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma being welcomed by Deputy CM Diya Kumari |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kota
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday claimed the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan would be in place not just for five years but "forever" and serve the people.

Addressing a gathering at the Raghurai Endo Sports Complex here after presenting medals to female wrestlers from across the country participating in the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition, said the state government would strengthen sports facilities and ensure the welfare of the athletes.

The competition was inaugurated by LS Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

"I believe such big events will continue to be organised in Rajasthan as a double-engine government has been established in the state and it is not just for five years. The BJP government will always be here forever and serve the people," the deputy chief minister said.

She mentioned that the Under-20 National Wrestling Competition in Kota will be a milestone in promoting the sports in the state. She also praised Rajiv Dutta, the president of the Rajasthan Wrestling Association, for giving the event a grand form.

Sanjay Singh, the president of the Indian Wrestling Federation, said the competition held in Kota has infused new energy in the athletes. Such events will increase enthusiasm among athletes, he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heatwave grips North and Central India; IMD issues yellow alert till Apr 25

ED summons actor Mahesh Babu for questioning in money laundering case

Efforts on to restore highway, aid flash flood victims: Omar Abdullah

Manjinder Sirsa orders crackdown on polluters amid worsening air in Delhi

Porsche case: Medical body suspends licences of doctors over blood swap

Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentBJPBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story