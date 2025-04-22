Home / India News / Manjinder Sirsa orders crackdown on polluters amid worsening air in Delhi

Chairing an emergency review meeting with senior officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), he expressed concern over the rising AQI levels

Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Sirsa directed authorities to identify and take action against highly polluting industries, institutions, and construction sites (Photo: PTI)
Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday directed authorities to identify and take action against highly polluting industries, institutions and construction sites.

Chairing an emergency review meeting with senior officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), he expressed concern over the rising Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

He issued strict instructions to officials to crack down on sources of pollution and ensure time-bound implementation of mitigation measures.

Sirsa directed authorities to identify and take action against highly polluting industries, institutions, and construction sites, and suspend works at construction sites found violating dust control norms.

According to a statement, the minister told officials to deploy water sprinklers and anti-smog guns at major construction sites and pollution hotspots. He also underlined the need for real-time air quality monitoring in vulnerable zones, such as areas around schools and hospitals.

"Environmental responsibility is not on one department but a collective duty of all," Sirsa said during the meeting as he called for strong inter-departmental coordination to mitigate the problem.

He also instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and DPCC teams to submit daily progress reports and warned of strict penal action against repeat violators. "Delhi cannot afford delay or complacency. Every officer must treat this as a health emergency," he said.

Sirsa also emphasised the need to tackle dust pollution from unpaved roads and open dumping points, and directed officials to intensify public awareness campaigns, particularly targeting RWAs, market associations, and construction agencies.

