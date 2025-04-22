Efforts on to restore highway, aid flash flood victims: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said all efforts were being made to provide relief to people affected by the cloudburst-triggered flash floods and landslide in Ramban and attempts are also being made to restore traffic on the national highway.

Omar Abdullah told reporters that "the condition is very bad" in some areas, especially near the National Highway.

"Dy CM was sent and the MLAs of Ramban and Banihal are present there. Restoration of the Highway is underway... We are also trying for rehabilitation in the affected residential areas. We spoke to the Centre; NDRF is also being sent. PM Relief Funds and other relief funds would also be tapped so that people can be compensated for their loss," he said.

In the Ramban region, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread damage. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh earlier hailed the Indian Army for its timely assistance by setting up medical camps and distributing essential medicines to the affected people in Ramban.