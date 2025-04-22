Home / India News / Efforts on to restore highway, aid flash flood victims: Omar Abdullah

Efforts on to restore highway, aid flash flood victims: Omar Abdullah

In the Ramban region, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread damage

Omar Abdullah, Omar
Omar Abdullah told reporters that "the condition is very bad" in some areas, especially near the National Highway | (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said all efforts were being made to provide relief to people affected by the cloudburst-triggered flash floods and landslide in Ramban and attempts are also being made to restore traffic on the national highway.

Omar Abdullah told reporters that "the condition is very bad" in some areas, especially near the National Highway.

"Dy CM was sent and the MLAs of Ramban and Banihal are present there. Restoration of the Highway is underway... We are also trying for rehabilitation in the affected residential areas. We spoke to the Centre; NDRF is also being sent. PM Relief Funds and other relief funds would also be tapped so that people can be compensated for their loss," he said.

In the Ramban region, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread damage. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh earlier hailed the Indian Army for its timely assistance by setting up medical camps and distributing essential medicines to the affected people in Ramban.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED summons actor Mahesh Babu for questioning in money laundering case

Manjinder Sirsa orders crackdown on polluters amid worsening air in Delhi

Porsche case: Medical body suspends licences of doctors over blood swap

Delhi to expand bus fleet with 2,080 electric vehicles, retire 1K old ones

PM10 levels in Mumbai unsafe not just in winter but in summer too: Study

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirFloods

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story