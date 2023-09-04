BJP saw 21% increase in assets, Cong at top in liabilities: ADR data

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the assets of national parties increased by 21 per cent between FY2020-21 and FY22.

The report analyses the assets and liabilities declared by eight national parties — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Trinamool Congress (AITC), and National People’s Party (NPEP) for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.

In FY21, the BJP declared assets worth Rs 4,990 crore, up by 21.17 per cent to Rs 6,046.81 crore in 2021-22.

The BSP was the only national party to show its assets decline in the period analysed -- from Rs 732.79 crore in FY21 to Rs 690.71 crore in FY22.

The liabilities declared by the eight national parties during FY21 was Rs 103.55 crore, which decreased to Rs 62.67 crore in FY22.