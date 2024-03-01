Home / India News / Blast at Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe injures 5; everything we know so far

Blast at Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe injures 5; everything we know so far

The blast at the popular South Indian food chain may have been caused by a cylinder. However, the exact cause is yet to be determined

Blast at Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe (Photo: ANI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
At least five people were injured in a blast that occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The Bengaluru police and fire brigade rushed to the popular cafe after receiving a call about the explosion. The deputy commissioner of police in Whitefield confirmed the blast to the news agency PTI.

Rameshwaram Cafe is a South Indian chain registered under Altran Ventures Pvt Ltd. The food outlet is open from 6:30 am to 1:00 am and is a popular cafe in the area.

Here is what is known so far about the incident.

The blast occurred during lunchtime, between 1:30 to 2:00 pm, as customers from nearby offices were lining up at the counters.

Along with the police, who have secured the area, the fire brigade, a forensics team, and police officials from the HAL, Whitefield, and Indiranagar police stations all arrived at the spot to investigate the incident. Sniffer dogs were also brought to the scene.

The police have confirmed that it was a blast, and the bursting of a cylinder may have caused it. However, the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Reports vary regarding the exact number of people who were injured. According to a report by the Indian Express, the police have confirmed that at least five people were injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the regional Kannada news channel TV9, more than five people were injured, including hotel staff members.

The police investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

