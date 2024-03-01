Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony: Here's guest list

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambai, is all set for the pre-wedding celebration at Jamnagar, Gujarat, in the presence of the world's top business magnates on Friday.

The guest list for Anant's pre-nuptial ceremony is much bigger than the wedding of Anant's two older children in 2018 and 2019, making it an extraordinary event.

Celebrities like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg have also landed in Gujarat to be part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony. Many celebrities including pop sensation Rihanna also arrived in Gujarat to perform at the extravagant event.

As per reports, Rihanna is being paid around $8-9 million (around Rs 66 to 74 crore) to perform in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony.

International dignitaries at pre-wedding events



ALSO READ: Who is Radhika Merchant? Know everything about Ambani family's new member Top world leaders will participate in the three-day pre-wedding ceremony such as World Economic Forum chairperson Klaus Schwab, Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, former Bolivian President Jorge Quiroga, ex-Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and erstwhile Australian PM Kevin Rudd. Bollywood celebrities will also be present in Jamnagar

Some top Bollywood artists include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Salman Khan will also be present at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony.

Business leaders land in Jamnagar



ALSO READ: Anant Ambani's pre-wedding: 2,500 dishes, concert by Rihanna, and more Some of the world's biggest business tycoons also landed in India to participate in the pre-wedding such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, COO Meta Javier Olivan, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, Saudi Aramco’s chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Managing Director Morgan Stanley Michael Grimes, COO BlackRock Rob L Goldstein, Blackstone Chairman Stephen Schwarzman, and Bank of America Chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan.