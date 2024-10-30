Blind couple in Hyderabad lives with dead son's body, unaware for 4 days

A visually challenged couple in Hyderabad’s Blinds Colony lived with the body of their 30-year-old son for four days, unaware of his death. The incident came to light when neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the apartment and alerted the police on Monday.

According to police officials, Kaluva Ramana, a retired government employee, and his wife, Shantikumari, were residing in a rented apartment with their younger son, Pramod. The 30-year-old had reportedly faced difficulties after being deserted by his wife, who left with their two daughters. He was also allegedly struggling with alcoholism, as reported by the news agency IANS.

Nagole police station officer Surya Nayak shared that both Ramana and Shantikumari, in their sixties, had called out to Pramod repeatedly for food and water but received no response. “Their voices were feeble, which likely prevented neighbours from hearing their calls,” Nayak said.

Upon arrival, police officers discovered the elderly couple in a semi-conscious state and immediately provided them with food and water. Nayak said Pramod likely passed away in his sleep approximately four to five days prior. His body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

Following the rescue, the couple’s elder son, Pradeep, who lives in another part of the city, was notified. Ramana and Shantikumari have now been placed in Pradeep’s care, where they are reportedly receiving the necessary support.

In a separate incident, police on Tuesday arrested a woman in Hyderabad for allegedly killing her husband to claim an inheritance valued at Rs 8 crore. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Ramesh Kumar, was a real-estate businessman from Telangana.

According to allegations, the accused, Niharika, orchestrated the murder to acquire her husband’s assets worth Rs 8 crore, enlisting the help of her lover and a friend in the act. All three have been taken into police custody.