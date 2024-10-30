Digital question papers, limited attempts: Panel proposes reforms for NEET

A committee headed by former Isro chief K Radhakrishnan has proposed significant reforms following the recent paper leak incident concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The committee’s report, recently submitted to the Ministry of Education, includes various measures aimed at enhancing the integrity and efficiency of entrance examinations across the country, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Key proposals for examination management

The committee recommends the following strategies to modernise entrance examinations:

1. Online testing and hybrid models: Implementing online formats for entrance exams wherever feasible is a priority. For instances where full online testing is not practical, a hybrid model is suggested, whereby question papers are sent digitally to examination centres, while candidates can answer using traditional paper-based methods.

2. Multi-stage examination for medical aspirants: A proposal to introduce a multi-stage examination process for medical candidates is included, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which could help manage the large volume of applicants — around two million registered for NEET-UG this year.

3. Streamlining CUET subject choices: The committee advises a reduction in the number of subjects offered under the Central University Entrance Test (CUET). Currently, candidates can select from over 50 subjects, often leading to redundancy in testing for those who have already completed their board examinations.

4. Enhancing NTA staffing: There is a call for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hire more permanent staff members rather than relying predominantly on contract personnel. This move is aimed at improving the administration and management of exams.

Increased focus on data security

The goal of the seven-member committee is to strengthen data security protocols and make the examination process efficient. It emphasises that the NTA should have greater control over exam administration, including the establishment of more examination centres rather than depending on external service providers. Presently, exams are primarily conducted in government-run institutions, with private centers used only when necessary, the report said.

Minimising risks of paper leaks

The recommendation to transmit question papers digitally is important, especially in light of the recent NEET-UG paper leak incident. This method not only increases security but also allows for the release of exam questions closer to the start time, thereby reducing the risk of unauthorised access. The previous incident allegedly occurred when the paper was mishandled after reaching an exam centre.

Re-evaluation of subject tests

In its examination of the CUET issue, the committee raises concerns about the need for students to retake tests in subjects they have already studied in their board examinations. It argues that the primary role of the subjects should be to assess eligibility, while the CUET should focus on evaluating general aptitude and specific subject knowledge to generate merit lists for college admissions. Reducing the number of subjects tested could also streamline the process and minimise the personnel involved, thereby enhancing security, the report mentioned.

Limits on examination attempts

Lastly, the Radhakrishnan panel recommends imposing limits on the number of attempts for NEET-UG, contrasting the current practice that allows candidates to take the exam an unlimited number of times. This change is intended to create a more equitable examination landscape and encourage candidates to prepare more effectively for their attempts, the report said.