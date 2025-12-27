Bluebird Block-2 satellite to commence ops in coming weeks: AST SpaceMobile

The Bluebird Block-2 satellite, which was successfully deployed by Isro's Bahubali rocket LVM3-M6 on December 24 is set to commence operations in the coming weeks.

The next-generation communication satellite, developed by US-based AST SpaceMobile, became the first spacecraft to be launched from Indian soil on December 24 into the intended orbit by Isro.

"In the coming weeks it will start operations," AST SpaceMobile COO Shanti B Gupta said.

In a statement, AST SpaceMobile said, Bluebird 6 has become the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in the Low Earth orbit as it spans 2,400 sq ft, three times larger than the previous Bluebird satellites 1-5 launched in September 2024.