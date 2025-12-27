J&K L-G lays foundation for 320 houses damaged by floods in Reasi district

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone to build 320 houses completely damaged during flash-floods and landslides in Reasi district.

Funded entirely by High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore, the initiative will provide affected families in Reasi with modern, prefabricated 'smart houses' without any burden on the government exchequer.

Earlier, the governor had laid the foundation stones for 1,869 houses for families affected due to Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor and recent natural calamities in eight districts, including Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Ramban, Jammu, Kathua, and Samba.

"With the help of HRDS India, our vision is to ensure that no family affected by a natural calamity remains weak and disadvantaged. I see this movement as a new revolution and a new model for the country where needy families are being taken care of without involving government money, Sinha said, addressing the gathering in Reasi. He said these houses are slated for completion within just six months of foundation work and include dedicated facilities such as cowsheds to support rural livelihoods. Sinha reiterated that it has been his sincere effort that the entire J-K Union Territory achieves speedy and all-round development.

"In the past five years, we have integrated physical, social, and digital components to create the best infrastructure while prioritising a people-first approach to provide dynamism to the development of UT of Jammu Kashmir," he said. Sinha also highlighted numerous infrastructure projects initiated over the last few years aimed at enhancing connectivity and improving the ease of living of the people of Reasi district. Addressing the long-pending demands, he assured that work on the underground Sewerage System for Katra town will commence within the next six months. Master Plan for Katra is currently in its final stages and is slated for approval, he said, adding efforts are also being intensified for the establishment of the Inter-modal Station.

The Lt Governor lauded the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the entire team for their dedicated service and effective response during rescue and relief operations. He shared the series of key initiatives undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. "The construction of the Shankaracharya Temple in Katra, a Rs 30 crore project, is designed to enhance the spiritual landscape while boosting local economic opportunities. This follows the Board's successful completion of five temples in Reasi last year, with another five temples," he said. He said the Board has made the promotion of Sanskrit and Vedic education a top priority.