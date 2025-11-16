Home / India News / Bomb scare on Delhi-bound train a hoax after inspection at Mathura

Bomb scare on Delhi-bound train a hoax after inspection at Mathura

However, the train was allowed to continue its journey after a thorough inspection at the Mathura Junction found nothing suspicious on board, officials said

Railways
No suspicious object was found during the inspection, and the train was later allowed to proceed toward Delhi, he added. | Representational Image
Press Trust of India Mathura
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin 12192 Shridham Express departed from the Mathura Junction on Sunday after fears of a possible bomb on board was proved hoax following a thorough inspection at the station, officials said.

Panic spread among passengers after information was received about a bomb allegedly planted in the train's general coach.

However, the train was allowed to continue its journey after a thorough inspection at the Mathura Junction found nothing suspicious on board, officials said.

Station Director N P Singh said information about a possible bomb threat was first received in Bhopal. Following the alert, checks were conducted at every station on the route.

The train arrived at platform number two of Mathura Junction at 10.02 am, where teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and a dog squad conducted a thorough search of the general coach, including seats and luggage, the officer said.

No suspicious object was found during the inspection, and the train was later allowed to proceed toward Delhi, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CNG supply to Mumbai hit after pipeline damage; autos, taxis affected

Agencies probe live cartridges, hawala links in Delhi's Red Fort blast case

One dead, several feared trapped after stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra

PM Modi asks bullet train project engineers to document experiences

India's DPDP rules: Shaping future of personal data privacy in digital era

Topics :Mathuratrain journeyBomb blastHoax bomb callDelhi blast

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story