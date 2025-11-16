Bomb scare on Delhi-bound train a hoax after inspection at Mathura

The Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin 12192 Shridham Express departed from the Mathura Junction on Sunday after fears of a possible bomb on board was proved hoax following a thorough inspection at the station, officials said.

Panic spread among passengers after information was received about a bomb allegedly planted in the train's general coach.

However, the train was allowed to continue its journey after a thorough inspection at the Mathura Junction found nothing suspicious on board, officials said.

Station Director N P Singh said information about a possible bomb threat was first received in Bhopal. Following the alert, checks were conducted at every station on the route.