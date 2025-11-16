Home / India News / One dead, several feared trapped after stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra

One dead, several feared trapped after stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said that they were informed about the collapse at around 4.30 pm on Saturday at Obra Police Station

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite
The caller said that several workers were buried under the debris after a portion of a stone quarry operated by Krishna Mining Works collapsed. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Sonbhadra (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 30-year-old mine worker's body was recovered from the rubble on Sunday morning from a stone quarry that collapsed here, a police officer said.

Several more remain trapped under the rubble.

Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the spot in the Billi Markundi mining area after the collapse on Saturday evening, said "around a dozen labourers" might be trapped under the debris.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia, said efforts are on to clear the debris.

Police identified the deceased labourer as Raju Singh of Panari village of the same district.

The ADG said clearing the rubble is taking time because it includes several heavy stones.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said that they were informed about the collapse at around 4.30 pm on Saturday at Obra Police Station.

The caller said that several workers were buried under the debris after a portion of a stone quarry operated by Krishna Mining Works collapsed.

The police have booked the owner of Krishna Mining Works (name and domicile unknown), and his business partners, Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, both residents of Obra, on the complaint of Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Parsoi Tola, who said his two brothers are trapped under the rubble, the SP said.

The three are yet to be arrested.

Mordai, in a post on X, said a rescue operation is on by the teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and police.

On Saturday, District Magistrate B N Singh said a wall inside the quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers inside.

Gond said the mine would be investigated for its legality.

Samajwadi Party's Robertsganj MP, Chotelal Kharwar, alleged that the mine was illegally run by the mafia in collusion with the local police.

"There is a possibility that 12 to 15 people are trapped under the stones. Tribals are being killed in many ways, and large-scale illegal mining is being carried out in this area. One or two such incidents occur every month in this region, but how the mining mafia manages everything remains unknown," he said.

"There is collusion between the sub-inspector, the SP, the DM and the mining officer. Illegal mining is being carried out with the connivance of all of them," the MP alleged.

Kharwar alleged that he was stopped by the police from meeting the kin of the trapped mine workers. He also demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the victim's family and a government job for each family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhanush wins air rifle gold, Murtaza settles for silver in Deaflympics

Administration of criminal justice 'most neglected sphere': Ex-CJI Lalit

Operators hail plan to allow over 15-yr-old buses to ply with fitness nod

ED freezes over 100 mule accounts, seizes ₹70 lakh in Delhi cocaine case

CM Naidu bets on 'Brand Naidu' to reignite investor confidence in Andhra

Topics :Illegal mining caseMining industryUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story