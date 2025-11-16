CNG supply to Mumbai hit after pipeline damage; autos, taxis affected

CNG supply to the financial capital was affected on Sunday due to a damage to the main pipeline, Mahangar Gas (MGL) said.
A majority of autorickshaws and taxis, including those operated by companies such as Ola and Uber, and also some of the buses run by public transport undertakings run on compressed natural gas (CNG) supplied by MGL.
The gas utility, however, said it has "prioritised" supply to residences that will ensure that piped natural gas supply to homes continues.
"Due to third-party damage in the main gas supply pipeline of GAIL (Gas Authority of India) inside RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertiliser) compound, the gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected," a company statement said.
CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, including the dedicated CNG stations for public transport undertakings "may not operate" due to stoppage of gas supply in CGS Wadala, and, thereby, the MGL pipeline network, it added.
The company did not give any timeline by when the gas supply will be restored or elaborate on the reasons leading to the damage in the critical pipeline.
MGL advised its industrial and commercial customers in the affected areas to "switch to alternate fuel".
"Gas supplies across MGL's network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala," the MGL statement said, regretting the inconvenience caused.
