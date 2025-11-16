PM Modi asks bullet train project engineers to document experiences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked engineers working on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project to document their experiences, which would be useful in planning and executing similar projects elsewhere.

Modi was interacting with engineers and other workers of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Railway (MAHSR) project in Surat on Saturday.

The prime minister remarked that if the experiences gained in the project are recorded and compiled like a 'Blue Book', the country can move decisively towards large-scale implementation of bullet trains.

He said India must avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models.

Modi highlighted that replication will only be meaningful if there is a clear understanding of why certain actions were taken. Otherwise, he cautioned, replication may occur without purpose or direction.

He suggested that maintaining such records could benefit future students and contribute to nation-building "We will dedicate our lives here and leave behind something valuable for the country," the prime minister said. Modi enquired about the progress of the project, including adherence to speed and timetable targets. Workers assured him that the project was advancing smoothly without any difficulties, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. An engineer from Kerala shared her experience of working at the Noise Barrier Factory in Navsari, Gujarat, where robotic units are being deployed for welding rebar cages. Modi asked her how she personally perceived the experience of building India's first bullet train, and what they share with their families about this historic achievement.

She expressed pride in contributing to the nation's first bullet train, describing it as a "dream project" and a "proud moment" for her family. Reflecting on the spirit of national service, the prime minister emphasised that when the feeling arises of working for the nation and contributing something new, it becomes a source of immense motivation. He drew a parallel with India's space journey, recalling how the scientists who launched the country's first satellite must have felt, and how today hundreds of satellites are being launched. Another employee, Shruti from Bengaluru, serving as Lead Engineering Manager, explained the rigorous design and engineering control processes.

She highlighted that at every stage of execution, her team evaluates pros and cons, identifies solutions, and explores alternatives to ensure flawless implementation, the statement said. The MAHSR project spans approximately 508 kilometres, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra. The corridor will connect major cities including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai, marking a transformative step in India's transportation infrastructure. Built with advanced engineering techniques on par with international standards, the project features 465 km (about 85 per cent of the route) on viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance and enhanced safety. So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed, the statement said.