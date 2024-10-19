Bomb threats: Air India Express, Vistara flights make emergency landings

An Air India Express flight IX-196 from Dubai to Jaipur, carrying 189 passengers, was hit by a bomb threat on Saturday via email, according to Jaipur Airport Police Station House Officer Sandeep Basera. The aircraft landed safely at Jaipur International Airport at 1:20 am, where security forces conducted a thorough inspection. "Nothing suspicious was found," Basera told the news agency ANI.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of bomb threats plaguing domestic airlines over the past week. Authorities have blocked or suspended approximately 10 social media accounts suspected of making such threats, reports suggest. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bomb threat aboard Air India Express came just hours after a Vistara flight, UK17, en route from Delhi to London, was diverted to Frankfurt on Friday following a similar threat.

A spokesperson for Vistara confirmed early on Saturday that the flight landed safely in Frankfurt, where security agencies carried out mandatory checks. "The flight will continue to its destination once cleared by the authorities," the spokesperson said.

In their statement, Vistara outlined the steps taken: "Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024, received a security threat on social media. In line with protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed, and as a precaution, the pilots diverted the flight to Frankfurt."

In a separate event, Akasa Air flight QP 1366, scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Friday, received a security alert shortly before departure. Passengers were deplaned, and local authorities followed standard procedures. "We appreciate your understanding as our team worked to minimise inconvenience," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

More From This Section

Hoax threats, troubling pattern

Over the past several days, nearly 40 flights operated by Indian carriers have faced bomb threats, all of which have been hoaxes so far. Among the flights targeted on Thursday alone were four Air India Express flights, two Vistara flights, and one operated by IndiGo. Air India also reported multiple threats, though they did not disclose exact numbers.

The civil aviation ministry is now considering stricter measures to curb such incidents, including the possibility of placing hoax threat perpetrators on the no-fly list. Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said the ministry is reviewing regulations to ensure stronger penalties. Asked about a potential conspiracy behind the threats, Naidu commented, "From what we know, these appear to be the acts of individuals, minors, and pranksters."