Gujarat: HC allows Sai to meet his father Asaram Babu lodged in jail

Raising concerns over the deteriorating health conditions of rape accused Asaram Babu who is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, a petition was filed by his son Narayan Sai so that he is allowed to meet his ailing father. The Gujarat High Court passed an order that Narayan Sai who is currently lodged in Surat Central Jail would be allowed to meet his father for 4 hours. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rajen Jadhav, Advocate of Narayan Sai said that 5 lakh rupees has to be deposited and the burder of that expense is on the applicant.

The advocate said, "The petition that we filed for Narayan Sai in Gujarat High Court was such that his father Asaram Bapu who is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, is suffering from many diseases. Asaram Bapu has been suffering from such diseases for a long time due to which he has been admitted to the hospital many times."

He further said that they had filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court that Narayan Sai, who is lodged in Surat Central Jail should be allowed to meet his father.

"During the hearing of that application, the court, taking into consideration many things, passed an order that Narayan Sai, who wants to meet his father in Jodhpur jail, will be taken from Surat Central Jail to Jodhpur Central Jail, where he will be able to meet his father for 4 hours. During this time the ACP and some officers will be with him, who will take care of all the things as per the order of the court. 5 lakh rupees, has to be deposited now, whatever expenses will be there in these things, whatever is the burden of that expense, that is on the applicant," he further said.

In 2018, Asaram was found guilty by a special court in Jodhpur for crimes like sexual assault, including rape and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Asaram has been in custody since September 2, 2013, after being arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur after a teenage girl alleged that he raped her in his ashram that year.

In the 2013 case, Asaram was accused of rape by a Surat girl, while Narayan Sai was accused of rape by her younger sister. Narayan Sai has been sentenced to life imprisonment.