Bomb threat: Security beefed up at Karnataka's Mangaluru Int'l Airport

Following the threat received on April 29, the CISF and the police got into multiple levels of security sweeps all over the airport

Press Trust of India Mangaluru (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Security has been beefed up at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after the airport authorities received an email about a bomb scare, police said on Saturday.

Following the threat received on April 29, the CISF and the police got into multiple levels of security sweeps all over the airport.

A First Information Report has been registered in Bajpe police station stating that a certain group identifying itself as Terrorisers 111' had sent the emails. The FIR quoting the email has stated that "there are explosives placed in three places in the airport and we expect large scale bloodshed will happen. This warning and threat should not be taken lightly."

Commissioner of police of Mangaluru city Anupam Aggarwal has confirmed that the FIR has been registered.

According to sources, the MIA along with over 30 other Airport Authority of India and private airports received a bomb threat on mail on April 29, 2024. The mail was sent to 90+ email IDs of airports and security agencies - CISF.

As per protocol, the MIA complained to the jurisdictional Bajpe police station where an FIR has been registered.

According to the Indian Airports Manual, airport security machinery anywhere in the country takes up total search operations and ramps up security sweep. The standard protocol is followed every time when such threats surface.

The terrorisers 111' has used the email address of the airports that is notified on the public websites of the airports.

Topics :Bomb Threat CallsBomb blastKarnataka

First Published: May 04 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

