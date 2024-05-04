Home / India News / Mumbai to witness high sea waves till Sunday night, says BMC advisory

Mumbai to witness high sea waves till Sunday night, says BMC advisory

The BMC has also asked fishermen to exercise caution

Photo: Wikipedia (Representational image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory cautioning people against entering the Arabian Sea amid warnings about high tide till Sunday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information (INCOIS), the sea will witness a "swell of surge waves" from 11.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday, the civic body said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During this time, the height of the waves will rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres, it said.

The BMC has also asked fishermen to exercise caution.

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarin has asked civic personnel to coordinate with the police, and security guards at beaches in the city have been directed to stop people from entering the waters.

Also Read

BJP drops Brij Bhushan Singh in UP's Kaiserganj seat, fields his son

Indian Navy warship provides assistance to merchant vessel in Gulf of Aden

Red Sea crisis: Implications of Houthi attacks on global trade, security

Light rainfall likely in Delhi, NCR areas in next 2-3 hours, predicts IMD

Houthi attack: Navy deploys fire-fighting team on board British oil tanker

HC gives 3 mths to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper-leak case

Govt lifts ban on onion exports; imposes min export price of $550 per tonne

Kerala saved 200 MW power on May 3 due to self control: State govt

FSSAI relaxed pesticide norms in April, allowing 10x more residue in spices

Nepal to introduce new Rs 100 currency note featuring Indian territories

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BMCBMC pollsBrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Maharashtra government

First Published: May 04 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story