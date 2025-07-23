Bombay HC restrains Pune auto rickshaw unions from disrupting Uber services

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday restrained rickshaw unions in Pune from obstructing the services of app-based aggregator service Uber during their protest, and asked police to provide protection to its vehicles if necessary.

Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd has moved the HC fearing that its operations across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities would be disrupted during a protest announced by Baghtoy Rikshaw-wala Union and others. The protest was supposed to start from Wednesday. Justice R I Chagla said the company had made out a "strong prima facie case for grant of ex-parte ad-interim relief". An ex-parte order is an order passed in the absence of one of the parties to a litigation. The court restrained the unions and their members from stopping, blocking, or assaulting Uber's driver-partners or passengers, and from interfering in its business.