ED files plaint against fintech firm SIMPL for FDI policy violation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a complaint against One Sigma Technologies Pvt Ltd (SIMPL) and its Director Nithya Nand Sharma for allegedly violating India’s foreign exchange laws to the tune of ₹913.7 crore.

The enquiries in the matter were initiated on the basis of credible information that SIMPL has received a substantial amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the United States, the ED said in a statement.

ED investigation under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 revealed that the company runs its business through a mobile application named SIMPL.