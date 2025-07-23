Home / India News / Govt won't pursue tax arrears on exempt goods, says CM Siddaramaiah

Govt won't pursue tax arrears on exempt goods, says CM Siddaramaiah

The move came after widespread concerns over tax notices issued based on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) data, which had prompted traders to plan a strike on July 25

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
Siddaramaiah clarified that while past notices would be dropped, traders would still need to register under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework to avoid future issues. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Karnataka government has announced that it will not pursue tax arrears demanded from traders for exempted goods and services over the past two to three years, reported news agency PTI.
 
The move came after widespread concerns over tax notices issued based on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) data, which had prompted traders to plan a strike on July 25.
 
“We will not collect taxes from traders dealing in exempted goods, even if notices have been issued. I have also instructed officials not to pursue cases related to notices for clearing arrears from the past two to three years," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday, as quoted by PTI.
 
According to the Commercial Taxes Department, around 6,000 notices were issued across Karnataka, based on data from UPI transactions. These notices reportedly included transactions that were personal or loan-related, causing confusion among smaller traders. 
 
Some trade associations had earlier called for a boycott of UPI payments, alleging that the digital trail was being misused to issue retrospective tax claims.
 
However, following Siddaramaiah's assurance, traders agreed to withdraw the planned protest.
 
“I told the traders not to go on strike or stage a demonstration at Freedom Park. They have agreed to withdraw their agitation,” Siddaramaiah said.
 

GST registration required

 
The CM clarified that while past notices would be dropped, traders would still need to register under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework to avoid future issues.
 
“Traders must register. Registration is mandatory because everyone needs to be brought within the tax net,” he said. However, he added, “Businesses dealing exclusively in exempted goods will not be required to register.”
 
The exempted items include bread, milk, essential food items, fruits and vegetables, flowers, and tender coconut, Siddaramaiah said.
 
In a statement, the CM also clarified that the tax department had issued notices only to traders whose UPI transactions exceeded ₹40 lakh, with the aim of encouraging registration, reported PTI. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED files plaint against fintech firm SIMPL for FDI policy violation

Yamuna flows only 0.37 metres below warning mark at Delhi Railway Bridge

India enters humanoid robotics race with Sherpa Mecha as China surges ahead

Thane civic chief warns power firms against connection to illegal buildings

3,438 SHGs formed to empower de-notified, nomadic communities: Govt

Topics :SiddaramaiahKarnatakaGSTtax exemptionBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story