Home / India News / Whitewashing with a vengeance: Congress over deletions from NCERT textbooks

Whitewashing with a vengeance: Congress over deletions from NCERT textbooks

The NCERT, however, claims that no curriculum trimming has happened this year and the syllabus was rationalised last year in June

New Delhi
Whitewashing with a vengeance: Congress over deletions from NCERT textbooks

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government over some texts missing from NCERT's new class 12 textbooks, including Mahatma Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity irking the right-wing and the ban on the RSS for some time, and called it "whitewashing with a vengeance".

The NCERT, however, claims that no curriculum trimming has happened this year and the syllabus was rationalised last year in June.

"Gandhiji's death had a magical effect on communal situation in the country", "Gandhiji's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists", "organisations like RSS were banned for some time", "communal politics began to lose its appeal"--these are among the texts missing from class 12 political science textbooks for the new academic session.

Tagging a media report on it, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Whitewashing with a vengeance."

Tagging another report which claimed that chapters related to the Mughals and Dalit writers have also been axed from the textbooks, he said, "This reveals the ruling regime's TRUE mindset. After all, the RSS had not only attacked Gandhi but had been bitterly opposed to Dr Ambedkar as well."

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje defended the decision to remove certain references from the textbooks and said the Congress was the biggest manipulator of India's historical facts and the BJP was only correcting the wrongdoings of the past.

"Facts that threatened @INCIndia and never made it to textbooks were -- Barbarism of Mughals, Era of Emergency, Genocide of Kashmir Pandits and Sikhs, Corruption of Congress. BJP is only correcting your wrongdoings," she said.

Asked about the deletions from the textbooks, an NCERT official said, "Subject expert panel had recommended dropping texts on Gandhi. It was accepted last year only. It was not mentioned in the list of rationalised content due to oversight. Any missing contents in the list will be notified in a day or two.

Topics :CongressNCERTPolitics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Also Read

Kamal Nath challenges BJP, RSS to discuss religion, spirituality with Rahul

Defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Kauravas' remark on RSS

After Rahul's phone call, Sanjay Raut says such gestures becoming rare

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

Valmiki community lagging behind, has to come forward, says Mohan Bhagwat

MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

Can hear through video conferencing: SC to lawyers amid rising Covid cases

Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham to open for all devotees on April 25

Police arrests Deepak Boxer: All you need to know about Delhi's most-wanted

Indian corporates beat American firms in office leasing in Jan-Mar: CBRE

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story