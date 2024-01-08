Boycott Maldives trends on X, here are the celebrities who joined campaign

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? says Akshay Kumar
Other Bollywood stars join the row
India is blessed with beautiful coastlines; Sachin Tendulkar The Indian legend who celebrated his 50th birthday in Sindhudurg wrote in his tweet, "India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created."
Cricketer turned commentator also raised his voice against the racist remark and mentioned that, “‘India Out’ was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it’s up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind."
Former Indian legend Venkatesh Prashad took to X to raise his voice against the Maldives deputy minister, who used derogatory language against India.
What were the Maldivian ministers' comments? A few days back, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, shared images and videos of his visit from Lakshadweep.
In response to PM Modi's tweet, the council minister of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), Zahid Rameez, wrote, "The movie is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."
Maldives government suspends three ministers After huge outrage, the Maldives minister reportedly suspended three ministers, including Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan.
Later, the Maldivian government issued a statement and called the views personal, which “did not represent the views of the government of Maldives.”
The former president of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, asked the government to distance itself from such comments. Nasheed's tweet reads, "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy."
