Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / BPSC aspirants, police clash in Patna; case filed against Prashant Kishor

BPSC aspirants, police clash in Patna; case filed against Prashant Kishor

Thousands of BPSC aspirants protested at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, demanding a re-examination of the 70th prelims; police used lathi-charge, water cannons as protesters broke barricades

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Political strategist and Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thousands of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants staged a protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, 29 December, demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary examination. The police resorted to lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse the crowd, while the protesters broke through barricades in their push for a re-exam.
 
The police also filed FIR against over 700 people, including election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor and several coaching centre owners, for participating in the protest. They are charged with gathering people without authorisation, inciting unrest, and causing disruptions to law and order.
 
  According to the police, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party organised a protest march without official permission and led protestors near Gandhi Maidan, where violence broke out. Protesters reportedly damaged police equipment and engaged in clashes with officials, including magistrates and police personnel.
 
The police said that despite repeated warnings and requests from the administration, these people violated the rules and created a disturbance in public order.
 
The students were demanding a re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination, alleging a question paper leak.
 
The protest began at Gandhi Maidan and progressed toward JP Golambar, with the students intending to march to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence to present their demands. Although Prashant Kishor expressed his solidarity with the students, joined their march to JP Golambar, and announced that a delegation would meet the Chief Secretary, the students insisted on meeting only the Chief Minister. This refusal reportedly escalated tensions, leading to police intervention.
 
Earlier, Kishor had called for a "Chhatra Sansad" (Student Parliament) at Gandhi Maidan on Saturday to address student grievances and plan future strategies. However, the city administration denied permission for the event.

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Pant, Jaiswal deny Aussies wicket; IND 112-3 at Tea

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, Oil, IT weigh

IOL Chemicals shares fly 5% as board approves 1:5 stock split; details here

Vodafone Idea shares jump 7% after relief on spectrum bank guarantees

LIVE: Case filed against Prashant Kishor after cops, civil service aspirants clash in Bihar

 
The Jan Suraaj Party, which transitioned into a political entity in October this year following two years of statewide travel and consultations led by Kishor, plans to contest all constituencies in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections. Kishor had emphasised that the party would focus on addressing core issues rather than relying on populist measures, aiming to redefine electoral politics.
 
(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Robust 7-tier security arrangement established for Maha Kumbh: UP govt

North India struggles with cold wave, IMD warns of harsher conditions

Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' after record rains, AQI at 183

UP CM invites Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar, other dignitaries for Mahakumbh 2025

40 years on, Union Carbide toxic waste set to travel 250 km for disposal

Topics :India protestsBiharPrashant kishore

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story