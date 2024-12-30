Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' after record rains, AQI at 183

The air quality in Delhi remained in the “moderate” category on Monday, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 183, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). This marked a rise in AQI from 139 on Sunday. Intermittent showers over the past few days have helped reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Despite the overall improvement, certain areas such as Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Patparganj, and Jahangirpuri reported poor air quality according to data.

ALSO READ: Amid dip in Delhi-NCR pollution levels, CAQM revokes Grap-3 restrictions Safar-India categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can lead to severe respiratory illnesses.

On Friday, pollution curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) were lifted in Delhi following continuous rain. However, measures under Stages 1 and 2 remain in place, with relevant agencies monitoring and enforcing actions to prevent further deterioration.

NGT seeks response on ozone control measures

Also Read

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Centre, seeking a response on the feasibility and implementation of the CPCB's recommendations for controlling ozone levels, which have exceeded permissible limits in some parts of Delhi. The green body earlier directed the CPCB and other agencies to explain the reasons behind elevated ozone levels in specific areas and propose targeted measures to address the issue.

A CPCB report noted that controlling ozone requires reducing its precursors, such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds. However, it added that managing local sources alone may not be sufficient, as they can travel over long distances. (With inputs from agency)