Home / India News / Brahma Rathotsava: Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory, check routes

Brahma Rathotsava: Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory, check routes

Bangaluru traffic police issues advisory due to Brahma Rathotsava in Hongasandra. The festival will begin at the Hongasandra bus stop and conclude at the Kodichikkanahalli Junction

Traffic jam, congestion, road block, Bharat Bandh
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory due to the upcoming Brahma Rathotsava and Pallakki Temple festival in Hongasandra. The traffic advisory outlines traffic diversion which is expected to affect the route from Hongasandra bus stop to Kodichikkanahali junction. The traffic restriction will take place from 12 noon on May 31 to 6 am on June 1.

The Brahma Rathotsava and Pallaki festival will start from the Hongasandra bus stop and conclude at the Kodichikkanahalli Junction before returning to the bus stop.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The traffic advisory states that the traffic arrangements are made to ensure smooth traffic flow due to the village festival at Hongasandra, in the limits of Madiwala Traffic Police Station.

Traffic diversions

Here is the list of traffic diversions:

According to the advisory, the vehicular movement will move towards the Begur main road, which has been diverted via Bommanahalli Junction on the Hosur main road. Commuters must take the route to Kudlu Gate and take the right turn to reach Begur.

The advisory urges commuters to take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur from Bommanahalli Junction and take the D Mart Junction route. 

Commuters should take a left turn near PK Kalyana Mantapa to cross and move via the internal roads of Begur to reach Kodichikkanahalli.

Commuters should take the Bommanahalli Junction route via Kodichikkanahalli Junction to reach Devarachikkanahali main road.

For more information, check the official traffic advisory.

Horse Rally

Due to the festival, walkathon and horse rally being organised on Friday, the BTP imposed temporary traffic restrictions from 6 am to 10 pm from Freedom Park to Town Hall.

The traffic police have restricted the movement on Seshadri Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, MG Road from Anil Kumble Junction to Queens Junction, Queens Road from Balekundri Circle to CTO Circle, Cubbon Road, Hudson Circle, Central Street, Kasturba Road, Mallya Road and Town Hall Circle.

The advisory says it is prohibited to turn left to Seshadri Road from Palace Road, so is going from the Post Office Road to Ambedkar Veedhi or Cubbon Park Road. Alternatively, vehicles from Post Office Road can take a left at KR Circle onto Nrupathunga Road.

Also Read

90% discount on pending traffic challans in this state: Details here

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Pak EC announces Senate election schedule for 11 Balochistan seats

IMD weather today: Delhi expects light rain after days of severe heatwave

Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Pune case: Will overhaul hospital system to make it foolproof, says Mushrif

Heatwave spurs surge in 'eye stroke' cases: What it is & how to stay safe

15 succumb to suspected heatstroke in Bihar, Odisha over 24 hours

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BengaluruTrafficfestivals

First Published: May 31 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story