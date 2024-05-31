Brahma Rathotsava: Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory, check routes

The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory due to the upcoming Brahma Rathotsava and Pallakki Temple festival in Hongasandra. The traffic advisory outlines traffic diversion which is expected to affect the route from Hongasandra bus stop to Kodichikkanahali junction. The traffic restriction will take place from 12 noon on May 31 to 6 am on June 1.

The Brahma Rathotsava and Pallaki festival will start from the Hongasandra bus stop and conclude at the Kodichikkanahalli Junction before returning to the bus stop.

The traffic advisory states that the traffic arrangements are made to ensure smooth traffic flow due to the village festival at Hongasandra, in the limits of Madiwala Traffic Police Station.

Traffic diversions

Here is the list of traffic diversions:

According to the advisory, the vehicular movement will move towards the Begur main road, which has been diverted via Bommanahalli Junction on the Hosur main road. Commuters must take the route to Kudlu Gate and take the right turn to reach Begur.

The advisory urges commuters to take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur from Bommanahalli Junction and take the D Mart Junction route.

Commuters should take a left turn near PK Kalyana Mantapa to cross and move via the internal roads of Begur to reach Kodichikkanahalli.

Commuters should take the Bommanahalli Junction route via Kodichikkanahalli Junction to reach Devarachikkanahali main road.

For more information, check the official traffic advisory.

Horse Rally

Due to the festival, walkathon and horse rally being organised on Friday, the BTP imposed temporary traffic restrictions from 6 am to 10 pm from Freedom Park to Town Hall.

The traffic police have restricted the movement on Seshadri Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, MG Road from Anil Kumble Junction to Queens Junction, Queens Road from Balekundri Circle to CTO Circle, Cubbon Road, Hudson Circle, Central Street, Kasturba Road, Mallya Road and Town Hall Circle.

The advisory says it is prohibited to turn left to Seshadri Road from Palace Road, so is going from the Post Office Road to Ambedkar Veedhi or Cubbon Park Road. Alternatively, vehicles from Post Office Road can take a left at KR Circle onto Nrupathunga Road.