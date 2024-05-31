Heatwave spurs surge in 'eye stroke' cases: What it is & how to stay safe

As temperatures soar nationwide, the intensifying heatwaves are also posing a myriad of health concerns. Amidst this climatic extremity, medical experts are issuing warnings, drawing attention to a concerning phenomenon known as ‘eye stroke’.

But what exactly is an eye stroke, and how can one identify its symptoms?

What is an eye stroke?



An eye stroke, clinically termed retinal artery occlusion, occurs when a blockage hampers one of the arteries responsible for supplying blood to the retina. The retina, a delicate membrane lining the inner surface at the back of the eye, plays a crucial role in transmitting light signals to the brain, enabling visual perception. However, when this essential blood supply is disrupted, it can precipitate sudden vision loss and potentially irreversible damage.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, myriad risk factors contribute to the onset of an eye stroke. These include hypertension, diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels, and other conditions that impede optimal blood vessel function.

Heatwaves linked to eye strokes



During the hotter months, the human body deals with considerable stress to maintain a stable internal temperature. This physiological struggle can precipitate dehydration, thickening of the blood, and elevated blood pressure, all of which can collectively impede the flow of blood to the eyes, potentially leading to a stroke.

Dehydration emerges as a particularly prominent risk factor for eye strokes. When the body loses more water than it replenishes, it sets the stage for various complications, including the onset of dry eye syndrome. This condition arises when the eyes fail to produce adequate tears or when the quality of tears diminishes, resulting in discomfort, redness, and a gritty sensation.

Recognising the symptoms of an eye stroke

According to health information site Healthline, symptoms of an eye stroke may manifest gradually over hours or days, or they may present suddenly. A telltale indicator that it could be a retinal stroke is the occurrence of symptoms in one eye only. Here are additional symptoms to be mindful of:

1. Floaters: These visual disturbances can materialise as small, grey spots drifting within one’s field of vision

2. Blurred vision: Visual acuity may progressively decline either in one section of the visual field or across the entire range of vision

3. Vision loss: Individuals may experience a gradual or sudden loss of vision, varying from subtle to severe

4. Pain or pressure: Although eye strokes typically transpire without pain, sensations of pressure or mild discomfort in the eyes warrant attention

5. Bleeding: The retina may exhibit a reddish hue or display scattered blood spots, indicative of potential vascular issues

Other eye problems related to heatwave



Heatwaves can pose more than just a threat to our physical well-being; they can also wreak havoc on our eyesight. According to a report on Moneycontrol citing Dr Navneet Bohra, an ophthalmologist at the Ananta Institute Of Medical Sciences in Rajsamand, several eye conditions can be exacerbated by soaring temperatures.

One of the primary concerns is the heightened risk of experiencing an eye stroke during heatwaves. However, the impact extends beyond this severe condition. Here are some other eye problems that may arise:

1. Increased eye allergies: Heatwaves often coincide with elevated pollen levels, triggering allergic reactions that causes redness, itchiness, and watering of the eyes

2. Stye: Exposure to heat can lead to the development of styes, painful red lumps that typically form at the base of eyelashes or under the eyelid, causing discomfort

3. Photokeratitis: This condition, akin to a sunburn of the eye, occurs due to excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays during heatwaves. Symptoms include pain, redness, blurriness, and temporary vision loss. Prolonged exposure to UV rays can also contribute to the development of cataracts and macular degeneration

4. Higher risk of eye infection: Sweating during heat waves increases the likelihood of eye infections. Sweat can carry bacteria and pathogens into the eyes, especially if they are frequently rubbed. This can result in conditions such as conjunctivitis (pink eye) and other infections

How to prevent an eye stroke?



Safeguarding your eyes against the threat of an eye stroke requires proactive measures. Here are key steps to ensure optimal eye health:



1. Hydration: Maintain adequate hydration by consuming ample water daily to keep your eyes moisturised. Additionally, consider using over-the-counter lubricant eye drops to mitigate any potential irritation



2. Sunglasses: Beyond mere fashion accessories, sunglasses play a crucial role in shielding your eyes from harmful Ultraviolet (UV) rays. Opt for sunglasses that offer complete protection against both UVA and UVB rays to thwart damage from prolonged sun exposure



3. Contact Lenses Caution: Dr Ramya Sampath, Regional Head of Clinical Services at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Chennai, advises contact lens wearers to adhere to recommended usage durations, typically between 6 to 12 hours per day, especially in hot weather conditions. Extended wear and improper handling of contact lenses can escalate the risk of Corneal Infections



4. Air conditioning awareness: Prolonged exposure to air conditioners can desiccate the air and, consequently, your eyes. Minimise direct exposure to vents, employ a humidifier to restore moisture levels, and take periodic breaks from air-conditioned environments to preserve ocular hydration



5. Optimal eye hygiene: Prioritise regular handwashing, particularly when engaging in outdoor activities during heatwaves, to mitigate the likelihood of irritation and potential infections such as conjunctivitis or styes. Additionally, donning a hat or cap with a brim provides supplementary safeguarding against environmental factors



6. Dietary monitoring: Be mindful of your dietary choices as they significantly influence eye health. Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins C and E, and zinc into your meals to diminish the risk of age-related vision impairments and sustain optimal eye function. Emphasise the consumption of leafy greens, fish, nuts, and fruits to fortify your eyes against the stressors induced by heatwaves.