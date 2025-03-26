Breach of privilege notice filed against Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra council

A breach of privilege notice was moved against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in the Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday over his parody song targeting deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar moved the notice against the comedian as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare.

"Kunal Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," said Darekar, leader of the legislative council, presenting the motion.

"Andhare supported the performance and used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House," he further said.

Both Kamra and Andhare disrespected the dignity of legislative institutions through their remarks, Darekar claimed. The notice will have to be approved by Council chairman Ram Shinde before it is presented to the privilege committee. If the committee approves it, the motion will be discussed in the House. In the state assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare submitted a breach of privilege notice against Andhare for allegedly mocking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal supported Bornare.

Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) said members of the privilege committee should be named at the earliest.

Presiding officer Sanjay Kelkar said speaker Rahul Narwekar will take a decision on the notice.

Kamra, known for his no-holds-barred stand-up comedy at the expense of politicians and celebrities, incurred the wrath of Shinde's supporters last week with a song targeting the Shiv Sena president. On Sunday night, Sena activists vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in suburban Khar where his show had taken place, and the hotel where the club is located. A defiant Kamra stood his ground and refused to apologise. "I will not apologise or hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down," he said in a late Monday night statement.

Based on a complaint filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against the 36-year-old comedian for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

Kamra, who is in Puducherry according to his Instagram bio, has been asked to appear within a week, police sources had said on Tuesday.